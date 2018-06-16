SHERIDAN, Ore. -- Nearly two weeks after he was refused entry to an Immigrant Detention Center in Texas, an event that was broadcast live on Facebook, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley is again hoping to get a firsthand look at the conditions in which hundreds undocumented immigrants are reportedly being detained under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy”.

The administration is sending more than 1,600 immigrants — including some parents whose children were taken from them by U.S. officials — to federal prisons because other jails lack space.

According to a press release, Sen. Merkley is planning Saturday afternoon to travel to the Sheridan Federal Corrections Institution in Oregon where 123 immigrants are being held.

An attorney seeking to represent them says they have been denied access to lawyers. However, Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the agency is working to ensure that detainees have appropriate access to lawyers.

During this visit, Merkley will bring with him a handful of fellow Oregon Democrats: Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

“What I expect to do is do a lot of listening. I want to hear from the detainees what it was that they felt they had to flee, the kind of abuses they were subjected to,” Sen. Wyden said on Saturday morning. “And then I’ll be asking a lot of questions with respect to specific matters that have been brought to my attention. Apparently there’s quite a concern they’ve not been given access to medical care.”

In the last six weeks, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents while crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

Cutrell said ICE is committed to connecting family members as quickly as possible after separation so parents know where their children are and have regular communication with them in accordance with ICE policies and detention standards

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday defended the strategy.

"Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said.

Wyden said separating kids from their parents is "fundamentally evil."

“The American way and the way we do it in Oregon is you treat people as individuals, and you take the time to examine the circumstances associated with what’s going on in their lives. That is not the Trump treatment,” Sen. Wyden said. “I think separating kids and parents is fundamentally evil. There are already physician groups talking about what they consider to be irreparable harm that can come from doing this.”

After the Oregon members of Congress tour the Sheridan facility, they plan to give a press conference at 3:45 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 KGW