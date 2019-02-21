PORTLAND, Ore. — Amid a historic measles outbreak infecting more than 60 people in Clark County, Washington, three separate efforts to ban or restrict non-medical vaccine exemptions are gaining steam in Oregon and Washington.

Two of the bills are in Washington.

On Friday, Washington’s Health Care and Wellness Committee advanced House Bill 1638 to the House Rules Committee. The bill, if passed, would ban personal or philosophical exemptions specifically for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

A second broader bill, proposed in the state Senate, would ban personal or philosophical exemptions for all school-required vaccines, not just MMR.

In Oregon, a similar bill is expected to be introduced Thursday or Friday, according to state Representative Mitch Greenlick.

He said, if passed, it will get rid of all non-medical exemptions in Oregon, including religious ones.

The bill would not infringe on religious freedom, he argued, because parents could still choose not to vaccinate their kids. They just wouldn’t be able to send them to Oregon’s schools.

Rep. Greenlick said Wednesday he was fed up lending credence to rumors on the internet claiming vaccines are dangerous.

His frustration peaked, he said, in light of the outbreak.

“I think it makes it a real instead of a theoretical problem,” he said. “We still have people who don't believe in climate change or fluoridating water because they get this junk science off the internet.”

This story will be updated.

