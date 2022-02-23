Mark Thielman resigns as Alsea School District superintendent to focus on Oregon governor's race

In a Facebook post, Thielman said he must take on a new challenge to fix a broken system.

ALSEA, Ore. — Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman resigned during an emergency board meeting Tuesday night. Thielman is also running as a Republican for governor and said he plans to focus on his campaign.

On the Marc Thielman for Oregon Governor page on Facebook, Thielman published a post early Wednesday morning announcing his resignation as superintendent. In the post, the former superintendent and gubernatorial candidate said he must take on a new challenge to fix a broken system.

"I am going to CONTINUE TO FIGHT, but not in the weeds with the snakes; I aim to fight for you—for all of us—as the head of the Department of Education as YOUR NEXT GOVERNOR," the post read, in part. "I ask you to join me as we take on the Goliath mob and WIN."

Alsea School District is a small district located in rural Benton County, about 24 miles southwest of Corvallis. It serves about 150 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. In January, Thielman announced that the Alsea School Board had approved a resolution to drop the school's mask mandate, making it the first district in the state to defy Oregon's mask mandate.

That decision led the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to withhold about $324,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funding that was set to go to Alsea School District. In a letter explaining the decision, ODE Director Colt Gill cited the requirement that school districts receiving relief funds comply with all state laws and regulations, which includes Oregon's K-12 mask mandate.

In his Facebook post, Thielman said the district's decision to defy the mask mandate "[shook] the very foundation of the Oregon state government." He accused "progressive activists and agencies of the press" of launching attacks against him "using slander and libel."