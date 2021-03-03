4 candidates vying to replace Oregon state lawmaker accused of harassment

Multnomah County commissioners will ultimately pick the person selected to fill out the remainder of Diego Hernandez’s term for House District 47.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Diego Hernandez, who is resigning later this month from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the four are: Robin Castro, who ran for Portland City Council in 2020; Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse who also tried to fill the seat in the senate vacated by now Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Cayle Tern, who works in human services, and Andrea Valderrama, a policy director for ACLU of Oregon.

Multnomah County commissioners will ultimately pick the person selected to fill out the remainder of Hernandez’s term for House District 47.

Facing possible expulsion in a first-of-its-kind vote in Oregon, Rep. Hernandez resigned Sunday, Feb. 21.

“Today I tendered my resignation so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians and so I can move forward with my life and focus on my health and family,” Hernandez said in a statement.

His announcement came after a week of hearings into Hernandez's conduct, the House Committee on Conduct concluded on Feb. 5 that Hernandez, on multiple occasions, created an intimidating and hostile work environment for women at the Capitol.

According to an independent investigation, three women had come forward to accuse Hernandez of creating a hostile work environment that led them to believe their careers were at risk after they tried to break off romantic relationships with him.