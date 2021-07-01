3 things you need to know this Thursday

Lawmakers confirm Biden victory after mob storms U.S. Capitol; Trump supporters rally at state Capitols in Oregon, Washington; Portland protest ends in vandalism

Congress cements Electoral College vote hours after violent mob storms U.S. Capitol

Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early this morning after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House. Four people died as the grounds were stormed.

The nation’s elected representatives, including lawmakers from Oregon and Washington, scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory.

Lawmakers were resolved to complete the Electoral College tally in a display to the country, and the world, of the nation's enduring commitment to uphold the will of the voters and the peaceful transfer of power. They pushed through the night with tensions high and the nation’s capital on alert. READ MORE

Unlawful assembly declared at Oregon Capitol following pro-Trump rally

Protesters smash windows, police declare unlawful assembly in downtown Portland

An anti-police protest in Portland again ended in vandalism late last night. Portland police declared an unlawful assembly after a group of protesters graffitied buildings and broke windows. READ MORE