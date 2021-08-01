3 things you need to know this Friday

Oregon lawmaker under investigation for letting armed demonstrators into state Capitol
Oregon State Police is investigating a Republican state representative for helping armed far-right demonstrators enter the closed Capitol building in Salem, during last month’s one-day special session. It happened on Dec. 21. House Speaker Tina Kotek confirmed the investigation into Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence). "This was a serious, serious breach of public trust," Kotek said. She said House leaders are reviewing all options, as are police. READ MORE
Riot declared, 1 arrested in Tigard after vandalism in response to fatal police shooting
Tigard police said about 100 people marched to the Tigard Police Department last night. Members of the group broke windows and tagged businesses and the police station with graffiti. READ MORE
COVID-19 vaccines go to Oregon hospital employees who don't have contact with patients
Some have questioned why hospital marketing employees and administrators have been vaccinated despite guidelines that put patient-facing employees first. READ MORE