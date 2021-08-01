3 things you need to know this Friday

Oregon lawmaker accused of letting demonstrators into state Capitol; vaccines going to hospital staff who don't have direct patient contact; riot declared in Tigard

Oregon lawmaker under investigation for letting armed demonstrators into state Capitol

Oregon State Police is investigating a Republican state representative for helping armed far-right demonstrators enter the closed Capitol building in Salem, during last month's one-day special session. It happened on Dec. 21. House Speaker Tina Kotek confirmed the investigation into Rep. Mike Nearman (R-Independence). "This was a serious, serious breach of public trust," Kotek said. She said House leaders are reviewing all options, as are police.

Riot declared, 1 arrested in Tigard after vandalism in response to fatal police shooting

COVID-19 vaccines go to Oregon hospital employees who don't have contact with patients

Some have questioned why hospital marketing employees and administrators have been vaccinated despite guidelines that put patient-facing employees first.