Here's who's running in Washington as filing deadline closes: 2022 midterm elections

The filing deadline for candidates arrived Friday, solidifying who will be vying for public office in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Now that Washington's primary candidate filing period has concluded for the 2022 midterm elections, ballots are essentially set in stone for November's races.





U.S. Senate

The most high-profile in-state race revolves around the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Patty Murray. She is pursuing her sixth term this cycle and has drawn 17 challengers to the seat.

The only candidate in the same realm as Murray as far as funding is concerned is Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. A veterans advocate and former nurse out of Pasco, Smiley has pulled in over $4 million in contributions, while Murray still holds a significant financial advantage at $11.6 million raised. Smiley has been endorsed by the state's Republican party.





U.S. House

National eyes will be on the 8th Congressional District, where incumbent Kim Schrier faces strong opposition from several Republican candidates in what many consider a swing race. Schrier has raised over $4 million but has a trio of Republicans who have garnered more than $500,000 in contributions.

Jesse Jensen, who lost by fewer than three percentage points to Schrier in 2020, has pulled in over $800,000. Jensen is a former army ranger and tech director out of Bonney Lake.

Matt Larkin, an attorney out of Sammamish, has raised over $600,000 this cycle. After unsuccessfully running for attorney general in 2020, Larkin has made crime and homelessness a bedrock of his campaign for the 8th congressional district.

Reagan Dunn, a King County Councilmember who has been elected to five terms, has brought in $605,000, although his campaign has more cash on hand than the other two top Republicans. Dunn is the son of a former U.S. Congresswoman and has past experience working in the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 8th Congressional District covers territory in the eastern sections of King and Pierce County, as well as crossing the Cascade mountains to cover portions of Chelan and Kittitas County. It was represented by a Republican from 1983 until 2019, when Schrier was elected for the first time.

Elsewhere in Western Washington, Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler is facing opposition from within her own party for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses a number of counties in southern and central Washington.

Herrera Beutler has raised nearly $3 million, but Joseph Kent isn't far behind with $1.85 million raised. Kent, who already has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is a former green beret based out of Yacolt.

Heidi St. John also poses a challenge to Herrera Beutler, with over $800,000 raised. An author and podcaster, St. John is a self-described conservative Christian out of Battleground.





Washington Secretary of State

Secretary of State is also up for grabs in this cycle, as Steve Hobbs hopes to maintain the seat he was appointed to after Republican Kim Wyman resigned last year to accept a position with President Biden's administration. Hobbs, a former state Senator and member of the Washington National Guard, faces a variety of candidates in his quest for retaining the position.

His Republican opponents include former state Senator Mark Miloscia, current state Senator Keith Wagoner, and "America First" candidate Tamborine Borelli, who has been behind multiple voter fraud lawsuits related to the 2020 presidential election. Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson also is running nonpartisan, pushing that the office should not be independent of political parties.

King County Prosecutor

King County will be electing a new prosecutor as well, with four-term incumbent Dan Satterberg not seeking re-election this cycle. Satterberg's chief of staff, Leesa Manion, is among the candidates and would be the first woman and person of color to serve in the position. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell will be Manion's primary competition, with a lengthy background as a prosecutor, including most recently as King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor.

The voters' pamphlet deadline is May 27 for all candidates across state elections, and the primary elections will be held August 2.