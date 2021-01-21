Political observers and voters react to Biden-Harris inauguration

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a momentous day as the new administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was sworn into power. It was a much smaller crowd than previous inaugurations due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a very powerful event just the same.
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein felt the inauguration had a healing quality for himself and a nation that needs it.
“Biden and Harris are really of the moment and I think they're able to take the memories of the pandemic and of the insurrection and put it in its proper perspective, and of optimism that we can overcome it with a sense of unity and purpose and truthfulness,” said Bergstein.
Jan. 20 was a day where snow flurries gave way to the sun, shining on the new president of the United States. And a lot of you were watching. Here is a sampling of what some of you told us:
“I think the sun is shining for a reason today.”
“I'm excited and just interested to see how it turns out. I think he's really gonna step it up.”
“I am hoping that Biden will really bring us together, that's what I've been missing the last four years.”
“I was tearing up watching Kamala swearing in, I was like wow I've been rooting for her since the very beginning."
It was a day for an American milestone with Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first person of color sworn in as vice president.
As for President Biden's speech, it got high praise from many observers. But it got a tougher analysis from Pacific University political science professor Jim Moore's students, who compared it to Biden's stump speeches.
“And they heard a lot of the same thing… unity was a big thing you know they almost wanted to make it into a drinking game there were so many unities in there,” said Moore. “But they were also struck by the lack of specifics.”
Professor Moore said he doesn't know if calls for unity will get Joe Biden a honeymoon period to get specifics he wants to be accomplished.
But for some people, the presidential transition was enough for today.