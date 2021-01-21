Political observers and voters react to Biden-Harris inauguration

From voters to analysts, local people were watching Wednesday's inauguration of a new administration in Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a momentous day as the new administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was sworn into power. It was a much smaller crowd than previous inaugurations due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a very powerful event just the same.



KGW political analyst Len Bergstein felt the inauguration had a healing quality for himself and a nation that needs it.



“Biden and Harris are really of the moment and I think they're able to take the memories of the pandemic and of the insurrection and put it in its proper perspective, and of optimism that we can overcome it with a sense of unity and purpose and truthfulness,” said Bergstein.



Jan. 20 was a day where snow flurries gave way to the sun, shining on the new president of the United States. And a lot of you were watching. Here is a sampling of what some of you told us:



“I think the sun is shining for a reason today.”



“I'm excited and just interested to see how it turns out. I think he's really gonna step it up.”



“I am hoping that Biden will really bring us together, that's what I've been missing the last four years.”

