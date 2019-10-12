FERNDALE, Wash. — The city of Ferndale says fliers and stickers that were placed around the city are being investigated as being tied to a group known as "Patriot Front." The Anti-Defamation League considers “Patriot Front” a white supremacist group.

A handful of fliers were still posted around Ferndale on Monday night.

One of the photos appears to target members of indigenous communities. That flier had a map of the United States with the words "Not Stolen, Conquered" in bold letters.

KING 5 reached out to the Lummi Nation but they did not want to talk on camera.

This is not the first time the fliers have popped up in Whatcom County, but some are wondering they might be linked to a recent installation of anti-hate heart sculpture at Ferndale High School.

The heart was built by community members last summer and brought out to several events.

“I feel like many people have taken this opportunity to speak out so that folks that may feel intimidated do not know that there are a lot of us who do want this to be a safe community. A place where everybody feels like they can fully participate and live and just feel safe on a daily basis," said Ferndale resident Sara O'Connor, the co-creator of the #NoHate heart at the high school.

Students at Ferndale High School spearheaded the effort to bring the heart there and covered the hallways with more cut-outs of hearts with inspirational messages.

The #NoHate heart may move to another location eventually or could take a permanent spot somewhere in the city.

