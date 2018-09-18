PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a woman was stabbed in a park Monday afternoon over her sexual orientation.

Police were called out to Powell Park in the 3500 block of SE 26th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The victim told police two teenagers approached her in the park and made comments about her sexual orientation. The victim says one of the teens hit her with a stick, while the other stabbed her with what she described as an ice pick.

After the attack, the victim was able to walk to the Portland Food Mart across the street to ask for help and call police.

She suffered minor injuries and didn't require hospitalization.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

