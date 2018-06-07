PORTLAND, Ore. -- A teen was taken to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in while standing in the backyard of a home in Northeast Portland on Thursday night, according to Portland Police.

Officers say they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Northeast 73rd Avenue. A caller told police that they had heard an argument between two men, gunfire, and two cars driving away. Officers found evidence of gunfire in the area.

While police were investigating the area, they received word that a teen had arrived at a local hospital after being shot while standing in a backyard of a home in the 4000 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Police say the injury was minor and don't believe the teen was an intended target.

Police have not located or arrested any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information or has surveillance video of the area is asked to call police.

