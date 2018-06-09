TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 65-year-old woman from Tualatin.

Cheryl Anne Loop was last seen near her home in Tualatin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Tualatin police said she walked away from her home and hasn't been seen since.

Loop is believed to be suffering from dementia and may be lost, officers said.

Police said Loop has gray hair, about 5-feet-3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees or comes into contact with Loop is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

