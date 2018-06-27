HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Hillsboro Police are looking for whoever is responsible for spray painting dozens of trees in a private park in northeast Hillsboro.

Police say they've been getting reports of vandalism for the last couple months at the Jackson School Woods Nature Preserve.

Neighbors say it's been an ongoing problem.

"Last couple of years I've seen a number of problems, a lot of the trees have been marked up, with various graffiti." says Greg Jacob whose house backs up to the park.

He's disappointed in whoever is doing this.

"You see all these trees that are marked up and it's just like give us a break. Some kids must be awfully bored or whoever is doing it to mark up so many trees. There's a lot of them. You don't have to go far and you see a whole bunch." Jacob said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

