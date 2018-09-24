PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion and armed robbery Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of North Foss Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police say the suspects entered a home, displayed a gun and threatened the residents. After taking an item from the home, the suspects fled in a Jeep, eventually crashing in a nearby yard.

The Jeep that police say is the suspect vehicle in the armed robbery this morning getting towed right now near N. Chase and N. Willamette Blvd. pic.twitter.com/z063zdsFtS — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 24, 2018

The suspects fled the scene, and a crisis negotiation team and special emergency reaction team were sent to the area.

Police have closed down North Willamette Boulevard to North Lombard Street from North Chase Avenue to North Seward Avenue as they search for the suspects.

