PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Peninsula Park, located on 700 N. Rosa Parks Way on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told officers that they heard what sounded like gunfire near the bathrooms and basketball courts, then saw a younger looking man run away with a gun.

There were no victims found at the scene.

The man is described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a black shirt, red baseball hat, and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.

