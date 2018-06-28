PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person was seriously injured following a shooting on Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevardon Wednesday night, according to Portland Police.

Police say the person who had been shot had left the scene in a private car before they could arrive.

During the investigation, officers investigating a different incident at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital spotted a man arriving to the hospital suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Officers were able to find and seize the car the victim had arrived in and take the driver into custody.

Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

Anyone who witness the shooting or has video surveillance of the incident is asked to call police at 503-823-4106.

