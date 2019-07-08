A pilot is safe after a small plane crashed into Dyes Inlet near Silverdale on Tuesday afternoon. He suffered a minor injury to his face in the crash.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue said the pilot was the only person on board and safely rescued to a nearby boat.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four civilian boats in the area arrived first to the crash scene and helped the pilot to safety.

A police boat towed the plane, which flipped upside down in the crash, to a nearby dock on Dyes Inlet.

WATCH: Aerials of crashed plane being towed to shore

KING