CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man posing as a well-known law enforcement officer scammed a woman out of $1,300, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s officials.



“Nobody wants their name associated with anything like this,” said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Jensen, whose identity the crook used for the scam.

Jensen is a former public information officer whose name and image appear in several news reports. Jensen said on Tuesday, a crook posing as him called a woman and told her there was a warrant out for her arrest.



“They said they were Lt. Brian Jensen from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and demanded money from her in the form of gift cards so she could avoid jail time,” said Jensen.



The woman complied, only to have the crooks ask for more money. Jensen said the woman lost a total of $1,300 in the scam.



“She's a good person, she's law abiding,” said Jensen. “It tugs at your heart. I wish I had $1,300 to give her to make it right.”



Jensen isn't the only cop crooks are posing as. In November, former Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson shared how a phone scammer misused his identity. Simpson said the crook even used a phone number that appeared to be the Portland Police non-emergency line.



“What they're doing is they're using the internet to spoof a phone number,” said Simpson. “So you think it's one person, but really it's someone else.”

Lt. Jensen said real officers would never call someone demanding payment of any kind, be it money or gift cards.

“That's not how this system works,” said Jensen. “If you have a warrant, we will come knock on your door.”

Jensen said anyone who gets a call from someone claiming otherwise, should hang up and call police directly.



“We will let you know if it's legitimate or not,” said Jensen. “I have yet to see one that is legitimate.”

