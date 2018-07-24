SEASIDE, Ore. -- A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Seaside on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Avenue P and Roosevelt Drive, on the south side of town.

Officers with Seaside police responded to a report of an armed person in the area. During the confrontation, shots were fired and the person was killed, according to a news release from the City of Seaside. No other details about what led to the shooting were released.

No officers were injured.

The person who was killed has not been identified.

An investigation led by the Clatsop County Major Crime Team and Oregon State Police is ongoing.

