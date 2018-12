SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters said one person is dead after they were pulled from an overturned vehicle in the Spokane River.

Someone spotted the vehicle from a portion of the Centennial Trail in Spokane Valley and called for help around 8:47 a.m., according to Spokane Valley Fire.

A boat is continuing to search for anyone else who may have been in the vehicle.

