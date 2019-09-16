PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian hit by a vehicle was found dead on the Highway 30 Bypass in Northeast Portland Sunday night, Portland police said.

North Precinct officers were dispatched at 8:05 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian-involved crash on Highway 30, also known as Northeast Portland Highway, at the intersection with Northeast 45th Avenue.

When police arrived they found the pedestrian lying on the road unconscious.

Medical personnel determined that the person had died.

Information about the vehicle involved was not released Sunday night. "The Major Crash Team is just getting started on their investigation," a police spokesperson said.

Northeast Portland Highway was closed between Northeast 45th Avenue and Northeast 55th Avenue to all traffic during the investigation.

KGW will update this story with more information when we obtain it.