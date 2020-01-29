OLYMPIA, Wash. — A high volume of applicants to Washington state's new paid family leave law is creating a delay in processing applications and payouts of the weekly benefit.

Within the first three weeks of the program going live, more than 22,000 people have applied, which is the amount officials estimated they would receive in the first three months.

While their initial goal was to process all of the applications within two weeks of getting them, they had initially told applicants it could take up to 30 days.

With the volume of applicants, a spokeswoman said the time frame could go beyond the 30 days soon.

Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

RELATED: Paid medical and family leave starts in Washington in January

An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy. The time does not need to be taken consecutively, but a minimum of eight hours at a time must be used if the benefit is claimed.

If you make $50,000 a year, less than $2.50 is taken out of your paycheck each week to go toward a part of your leave pay.

Weekly benefits under the new law are calculated based on a percentage of the employee's wages and the state's weekly average wage — which is now $1,255 — though the weekly amount paid out is capped at $1,000 a week

RELATED: Fed workers to get 12 weeks of paid parental leave after 'breakthrough' deal in Congress