A wildfire broke out near the town of Rufus, Oregon just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Flames were first spotted along I-84 near milepost 109.

The flames, spread by the wind, burned on the south of town.

Sherman County Sheriff's Deputies went door to door to evacuate those in the fire's path.

An RV park and several single family homes were evacuated.

Several structures were at risk Monday night.

KGW Meteorologist Chris McGinness said winds should calm down overnight.

