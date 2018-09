PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman found an ornate urn dumped in the street overnight Friday.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KGW she was picking up trash around her apartment near SE Burnside and 172nd Avenue when she spotted two velvet bags. Inside, she found two jars with ashes, and a reference to "Omega Funeral and Cremation Service."

If you recognize the urn, contact newstips@kgw.com.

© 2018 KGW