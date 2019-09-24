PORTLAND, Ore. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon as more and more members of her party come out in support of the action.

According to NBC News, more than two-thirds of House Democrats now support impeaching the president, including some moderate Democrats in more Trump-friendly districts who, until recently, were hesitant to support it.

The calls come as leaders have questioned whether Trump improperly used the office of the presidency to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The administration is also withholding a whistle blower complaint from Congress that is at least partly related to that matter.

Pres. Trump tweeted he will release a transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president Wednesday. However, many Democrats say the transcripts are not enough and are demanding to see the whistle blower complaint as well.

The anonymous whistle blower is expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as early as this week.

WHERE DO OREGON'S MEMBERS OF CONGRESS STAND ON IMPEACHMENT?

Both of Oregon's senators, Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, have supported an impeachment inquiry against Pres. Trump. However, it is up to the House of Representatives to take that first step.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D, OR-3), who represents Portland, supports impeachment. "I was one of the very first in Congress to support it," he tweeted on Tuesday as more and more congressional democrats came out in support of a formal inquiry.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D, OR-1) was slightly more measured in her messaging, but in a tweet Monday, said she supports ramping up an impeachment investigation.

Congressman Peter DeFazio (D, OR-4) took a similar stand on Monday, calling the president's actions an impeachable offense and saying congress should investigate.

KGW has reached out to Representatives Kurt Schrader (D, OR-5) and Greg Walden (R, OR-2) to learn where they stand on impeaching President Trump, but have not heard back.

Rep. Walden, who represents eastern Oregon, is Oregon's only Republican leader in congress.

KGW has also reached out to Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, (R, WA-3), a Republican who represents Southwest Washington. We have not heard back from her either.

