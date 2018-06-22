Oregon’s largest wildfire continued to burn across Central Oregon, but firefighters have increased containment on the now 95,000-acre blaze.

The Boxcar Fire, near Maupin, threw out a 200-acre spot fire Sunday afternoon that kept firefighters busy all night trying to get a line around it.

They were successful, and containment reached 47 percent Monday morning, officials said in an update.

Today, firefighters will travel via jet boat to inaccessible areas to continue to secure the fire’s edge along the Deschutes River, officials said.

High winds could spread the fire to the east.

A Level 1 evacuation — which means “get ready” — remains in place for the area bounded by Highway 97, Highway 216, the Deschutes River, and the South Junction Road near Maupin.

“Residents are encouraged to be aware of the threat in their area and consider how they would evacuate should conditions change,” the update said.

Jack Knife Fire grows to 15,000 acres

The Jack Knife Fire grew to 14,772 acres as ground crews made progress burning to containment lines and continuing to secure the north and south edges down to the John Day River.

Firefighters will be working throughout the day to cool hot spots on the perimeter and improve containment.

On the John Day River, river miles 68 through 55 are closed to camping.

Graham Fire containment grows

Strong containment lines and diligent mop up operations have kept the perimeter of the Graham Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, in check, officials said.

After two days with no new fire growth, the Jefferson County Sherriff has lowered the evacuation level to 1 (READY) and is allowing residents in the Three Rivers Subdivision to return to their homes.

The fire has burned 2,175 acres and is estimated at 65 percent containment.

Firefighters are now focused on strengthening control lines and continuing mop up operations. Mop-up involves firefighters digging out hot spots and extinguishing all remaining heat, officials said in a news release.

“We will be judged by how well we leave this fire for the local district and residents. Mop up is hard dirty work. But it’s critically important to do it well. When we mop up right, we can hand the fire back to the local district knowing the perimeter will hold,” Incident Commander Chris Cline said.

