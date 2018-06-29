SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators are revoking the waste management permit for one of the state's largest dairies.

The action comes a little more than a year after Lost Valley Farm near Boardman received its permit. The dairy producer that has been facing a slew of financial and regulatory problems has 60 days to shut down, move its 13,000 cows and clean all waste systems.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Environmental Quality say Lost Valley Farm lacks the infrastructure to handle the amount of manure it generates, and has failed to keep accurate records.

The Capital Press reports that owner Greg te Velde can appeal the revocation and request a hearing before an administrative judge.

