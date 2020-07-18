Oregon reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Oregon Health Authority reported 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 14,149.

PORTLAND, Ore — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 257, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 , bringing the state total to 14,149.

Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton (4)

Clackamas (15)

Clatsop (2)

Coos (3)

Crook (2)

Deschutes (11)

Douglas (4)

Hood River (8)

Jackson (7)

Jefferson (2)

Klamath (4)

Lake (3)

Lane (37)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (3)

Malheur (5)

Marion (31)

Morrow (11)

Multnomah (87)

Polk (7)

Sherman (3)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (35)

Union (4)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (5)

Washington (47)

Yamhill (7).

