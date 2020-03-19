PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Wednesday, people in Oregon’s 14 prisons are allowed to make two free 5-minute calls per week for the next 30 days, the state Department of Corrections announced.

The move comes as prison visitation has been shut down in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Advocacy organizations have pressed state prison officials to provide free phone and video conferencing services given the suspension of visitation.

In announcing the free calls, the Department of Corrections acknowledged the importance of family connections for people in prison “especially in stressful times."

The agency oversees 14 prisons that house about 14,000 men and women. It employs about 4,500 people.

Public health recommendations for social distancing pose a challenge in prisons and jails, where people live in close quarters and, studies show, the population in general tends to be sicker.

Here are answers to questions posed by The Oregonian/OregonLive to the Department of Corrections as well as information posted on the agency’s website:

Have any inmates or employees tested positive for coronavirus?

No.

State officials said they’ve had seven in-custody tests so far. Six came back negative. One is pending.

The agency said it doesn’t know how many employees have been tested since those are carried out by private physicians.

“We have been communicating regularly with DOC staff on knowing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and directing them to stay home if they do not feel well,” the agency said in a statement.

The department said it did not have a current tally of how many employees have called in sick since the disease emerged in Oregon.

How is the agency addressing social distancing guidelines in its prisons, particularly in dorm settings?

The agency said it has made no change to housing. If prisoners show signs or symptoms of flu or coronavirus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, “they will be tested as health care providers direct," the agency said in a statement.

The department said it is following public health guidance on “social distancing, masking and isolating patients with illness.”

Are inmate work assignments changing in light of the virus?

Work crews assigned outside the institutions are canceled.

Work assignments in prison continue. Other daily operations will remain relatively unchanged, though prisons are trying to observe social distancing guidelines, officials said.

Have dining arrangements changed to observe social distancing guidelines?

Some prisons are staggering meals, others are having prisoners eat in their cells.

To what extent is Oregon considering early release for some inmates?

State officials do not plan to accelerate the review process for the early release of prisoners in light of the spread of coronavirus.

By law, the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision may consider releasing inmates before the end of their sentences only if they fall under a limited set of circumstances: They must have a severe medical condition, including terminal illness, or be elderly and permanently incapacitated.

How many prisoners are identified as pregnant, older than 60 or have significant medical issues?

The state has identified 2,298 “vulnerable" adults in custody, which includes pregnant women, people older than 60 and those with HIV, chronic steroid use, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, otherwise immunocompromised or taking medication that may lower immunity.

Is the agency taking steps to reduce risk to this population in particular?

The Department of Corrections said it is “intensifying the efforts to reduce potential exposure and transmission for the vulnerable population” though it did not identify those steps.

If prisoners become ill or exhibit flu-like symptoms, the agency said it will follow public health guidance for "supportive care."

How is the Department of Corrections keeping prisons clean?

The agency said it cleans its facilities multiple times daily, including disinfecting housing units, bathrooms, eating areas, doors, stairwells and countertops.

Does the state provide prisoners with hand-sanitizer?

No. People in custody are encouraged to wash their hands.

Does the Department of Corrections have coronavirus tests?

The agency said it is able to test “in a limited number of patients” through the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory in Hillsboro. Medical staff decide who gets tested.

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Clinics closed, donations requested

RELATED: 'They feel hope': 2,300 volunteers sign up to deliver vital resources to community

This article was originally published by The Oregonian/Oregon Live, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving health issue.