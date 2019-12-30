SALEM, Ore — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a creamery for river water pollution caused by dumping milk.

The Statesman Journal reported Friday that the $26,574 fine was levied against Organic Valley for dumping by its McMinnville Creamery.

Department of Environmental Quality officials say the creamery discharged 87 gallons of condensed skim milk and 384 pounds of milk solids into a storm drain that leads to a tributary of the South Yamhill River Jan. 5.

The department says the creamery discharged milk into the same drain June 25, which turned the creek white for nearly three-quarters of a mile.