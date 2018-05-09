SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — Loved ones are mourning the death of a young, wildland firefighter who died just days after coming off the fire line. Eric Aarseth, 20, died Monday at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene.

“I want him to be recognized as a hero, he was a wonderful boy,” said Eric’s father, Chris Aarseth, from his home in Scappoose.

Eric spent the summer fighting wildfires in the Northwest for Philomath-based Miller Timber. He fought the Garner Complex in southern Oregon, and the Horns Mountain Fire in northern Washington. It was there, Aarseth says, Eric faced less than ideal conditions.

“He had been sleeping outside in the open elements because his tent broke and he had dew on him, he had the hornets stinging him,” Aarseth said.

Last week, Eric came off the fire line and headed home. He had contracted pneumonia, but no one realized it at the time. Aarseth said he believes Eric’s death could have been prevented if a doctor had cleared him before he left the fire.

“I think coming off the line, if he just would have had a doctor or medical specialist check him out, I think they would have sent him directly to the hospital,” Aarseth said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Instead, Eric went home to the Eugene-Springfield area. Aarseth said Eric spent that Monday with friends, who on Tuesday, discovered him asleep on the couch. Eric had vomited, obstructed his airway and developed sepsis.

“They tried to wake him up and realized the severity of it and called 911,” Aarseth said.

Eric went to the hospital, but he never woke up. On Monday, doctors removed life support and Eric died. Eric’s stepmom said she, too, believes his death could have been prevented had a doctor examined Eric before leaving fire camp and sent him to the hospital.

“He would have never lost consciousness,” Cheryl Aarseth said. “He would have never stopped breathing, there would not have been that brain damage that was irreversible.”

The Aarseths hoped losing Eric would lead all agencies to require checkups before releasing firefighters from duty.

“I think [Eric] would want to prevent that from happening again, Aarseth said.”

Lee Miller, president of Miller Timber released a statement to KGW regarding Eric Aarseth’s death. It read in part, "We're heartbroken for the family and friends of our firefighter, Eric Aarseth... we take our responsibility to our firefighters seriously and I'm confident we did our best for Eric. In order to ensure we continue to take good care of our employees, we plan to review our training and support materials, fire line resources and protocols."

© 2018 KGW