Oregon City officers shoot at suspect who intentionally crashed into police car

Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City police arrested a man Saturday morning after he intentionally rammed his vehicle into a marked police car, according to officers.

Police responded to Moss Lake Way around 8:45 a.m. after someone in the neighborhood reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers learned the vehicle was previously reported as stolen.

Officers tried to contact the driver, Craig McCarthy, but he drove away and crashed into a police car. Officers fired shots at McCarthy and then chased him on foot.

McCarthy was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces a number of charges including assault, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Several officers involved in the incident have been been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. 