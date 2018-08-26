Southeast Division Street between Interstate 205 and Southeast 102nd Avenue is closed after a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured one person on Sunday in Portland.

The crash happened at 8:52 a.m. at the intersection of SE Division and Southeast 96th Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles suffered serious life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. There were no other occupants in either car.

The Interstate 205 on-ramps and exit ramps in the area of SE Division, and TriMet service in the area will also be impacted by the crash investigation.

The closures are expected to last until Sunday afternoon, at least.

Anyone with information about this crash should call Portland police at 503-823-2103.

