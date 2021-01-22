Washington state officials say 4 mass vaccination sites expected to open within days

One year after the first known U.S. COVID case was detected in Washington state, officials said four mass vaccination sites would open as soon as Monday.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — It was a solemn milestone Thursday with the one-year anniversary of the first known COVID-19 case in the country, which was discovered in Washington state.



“We were hit the first and the hardest," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "However, Washington responded based on science, based on a commitment to the preservation of lives."

But this is not a time to pause for long, as a bold new plan of vaccinating 45,000 Washingtonians a day is butting up against reality.



Officials said they intend to open four new mass vaccination sites within days. One of them will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.

“Monday would be the plan (for opening) unless something changes," said Dr. Umair Shah, Washington's secretary of health. "That we would be giving the first vaccine into the arms of Washingtonians at each of those four sites."

Dr. Shah said when they get to full speed, the four sites could be vaccinating 100,000 people a week. It would give a big bump to the current rate of vaccination.

“The number of vaccines given to the people of Washington is growing by the day. We're confident that these numbers will continue to grow now that we're in phase 1B, Tier 1,” said acting Assistant Secretary of Health Michele Roberts.

As of Tuesday, 335,000 vaccine doses have been given in Washington out of the more than 820,000 doses the state has received. Nearly 236,000 more doses are coming next week.

But beyond that, the vaccine supply is unclear, making planning tougher. Dr. Shah hopes clarity will come with the new federal administration.

“We want to get more information on how many doses are going to be allocated to our state and what that looks like for weeks ahead, but we do not have a good indication on when that's going to happen,” said Shah.

For now, residents in Southwest Washington will wait for clarity on just how a fairgrounds vaccination site will operate.



“We want it all to be defined and final before we lay that out to our community members, but that is our goal to do so this coming weekend,” said Shah.