HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting three law enforcement officers in northeast Harris County is dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the suspect, identified as Daniel Trevino, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies say Trevino fired shots at SWAT team members Tuesday evening during the standoff. He was found dead around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
RAW: HCSO update after suspect accused of shooting 3 officers dies
RELATED: Here's what we've learned about Daniel Trevino
TIMELINE: David Trevino's violent criminal history
A Harris County deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office, identified as Captain Wes Hensley and Sergeant Mark Rychen of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, all who were wounded in the earlier shooting, were being treated at Ben Taub Hospital.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was released from the hospital, and another was "in good spirits, surrounded by friends and family."
"All three officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries," Gonzalez tweeted. "Thank you for all of your prayers."
The Harris County deputy was shot in the hand and may lose a finger. One AG officer was shot in the cheek, torso and ankle and the other was shot in the leg, HCSO Major Mike Lee said.
WATCH: All 3 officers shot while serving warrant are expected to survive
MUG SHOTS: The many faces of Daniel Trevino
The officers were serving a felony warrant on Trevino in the 5000 block of Hartwick when they were shot.
Trevino was able to grab one of the law enforcement officer's guns, according to sources.
Shouts of "Shots fired! Shots fired!" came across the police scanners at 12:46 p.m. "Officer shot!"
LISTEN: Recordings of police radio traffic captures moment 3 officers were shot
Trevino has a long rap sheet, including a history of violence against women.
Our team with KHOU Investigates has learned the most recent case involved an ex-girlfriend who told police Trevino threatened to kill her and her child, according to court records.
That woman filed for a protective order against Trevino in early December. The officers who were shot were serving a warrant for violating that order, HCSO confirms.
We've also learned Trevino recently served time in prison on a weapons charge. He was released from prison this past September.
A fourth officer was injured in an accident on the Eastex Freeway feeder road while escorting one of the ambulances leaving the shooting scene.
"He's OK. He's fine," Major Lee said.