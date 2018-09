BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police officers responded to Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Hart Road regarding a single vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers arrived and found a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo crashed into trees off the northbound shoulder of the road.

Police said the driver died at the scene. One factor in this crash was speeding.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

© 2018 KGW