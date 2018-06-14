CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.-- Officials confirmed a case of a bat testing positive for rabies in Clackamas County.

The bat was found at a home in Lake Oswego. No one has been bitten or had made direct contact with the bat, but officials said there was a possibility that a dog or two of the cats at the home may have been exposed.

Officials remind the public that vaccinating dogs for rabies is required while vaccinating cats for rabies is strongly recommended. Unvaccinated cats exposed to a rabid bat are required to be strictly quarantined for four months per public health protocol. If quarantining is not an option, it is recommended to euthanized the pet.

“Because there is a risk of bats transmitting rabies to people and their pets, it is important to avoid touching animals that appear sick and to keep pets – including dogs, cats and ferrets – current on their rabies vaccinations,” said Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Health Officer.

Public health officials recommend pet owners to follow these steps to safeguard themselves, family, community, and pets:

· Vaccinate your pets, including animals that are being fed on the property, like feral cats. However, feeding wild or feral animals is not recommended.

· Do not handle a live or dead bat. Call a professional wildlife removal service. A bat seen during daylight hours is likely ill and should be avoided.

· Seal openings to attics, basements, porches, sheds, barns and chimneys.

· Feed pets indoors.

· Keep garbage in secure containers away from wildlife.

· If your pet comes into contact with a bat, take it to a veterinarian.

With the summer months just around the corner, bats will be more visible. Anyone who is scratched or bit by a bat should immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 5 minutes and seek medical attention.

Officials say if the bat is available and the head is intact it maybe considered for rabies testing. Contact the Clackamas County Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Program at 503-655-8411 to report the bite and the possibility of testing the bat.

Information on rabies can be found at https://www.clackamas.us/publichealth/rabies.html or call 503-655-8411. Additional information can also be found on the State of Oregon's rabies page at http://bit.ly/2LQusZp.

© 2018 KGW