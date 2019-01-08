BOISE, Idaho — A trio of fires that sparked early Thursday near Lucky Peak State Park east of Boise have been deemed "highly suspicious," according to Boise National Forest officials.

Investigators are still working to determine how the blazes started, but have ruled out lightning strikes.

Two of the fires remained fairly small; the third, dubbed the Lucky Fire, quickly swelled to 150 acres.

Bob Shindelar, forest fire chief for the Boise National Forest, credited firefighters from stopping the flames from pushing out further.

"Even though it started in the middle of the night, we were able to get our crews out there quickly," he said. "They worked hard and did a great job, and stopped the fire at a fairly small size."

All three fires sparked at about 1 a.m. in the hills just off the Idaho 21 High Bridge. Arrowrock Road is currently shut down to all traffic from Idaho 21 to the Spring Shores Marina as crews work.

Idaho 21 remains open at this time, but drivers are advised to slow down and use caution in the fire area.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service said that crews have put in dozer line around half the fire and hand line around the other half, effectively stopping the flames' forward movement. She stopped short of calling the blaze officially contained, however, and said she could not give an estimate of when it might be fully out.

About 100 firefighters are currently working on the fire, with a water tender, bulldozer, fiver engines and aircraft, including helicopters and fixed-wing planes.

No homes or other structures are currently threatened, although some power poles and a guardrail have been damaged, according to the Boise National Forest.

According to Idaho Power, six poles total have burned, downing wires and cutting power to Spring Shores Marina.

The burned vegetation also creates the risk of rocks and boulders rolling down from the slopes above Arrowrock Road.

Shindelar said the destroyed vegetation could hurt wildlife as well.

"The habitat that it has destroyed affects wildlife especially - this is the prime area for winter range, so for deer and elk, it's definitelty a significant impact for them," he said.

Despite deeming them "suspicious," officials have not yet confiremd whether the fires were caused by a human.

But Shindelar said that every Idahoan need to do their part to prevent potentially devastating fires as we move into late summer.

"It's August, and August is generally the peak of fire season across most the western states, especially here in Idaho," he said. "This is a time when the public needs to be very cautious with the use of fire."