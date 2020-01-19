PORTLAND, Ore — A man stabbed by a stranger in a bar near Providence Park Saturday night is expected to survive, but his attacker remains at large.

Police and medical personnel were called to the Kingston Sports Bar & Grill at 2021 S.W. Morrison St, Portland, at about 8:05 p.m, on the report that a man had been stabbed there.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, police said.

The suspect left before police arrived and officers are still looking for him. Police are not releasing a description at this time.

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the victim was an off-duty Fire Lieutenant who has served as a firefighter for 23 years.

He is being treated at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries, a PF&R spokesman said.

KGW will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Hi John,

Central officers were dispatched to a stabbing in a bar. The victim went to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

