PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire officials say no one was injured when a large fire broke out at a commercial building in N Portland early Friday morning.

Crews were called out to the four-alarm fire at 8235 N Kerby around 1 a.m. Large wooden pallets surrounding the building also caught fire. Crews had trouble at first containing the fire due to high-voltage power lines and large distances between fire hydrants.

No one was inside the building during the fire, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

The bulk of the fire was knocked out by 6 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

