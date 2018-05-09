PORTLAND, Ore. — When Nike featured free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its new face of the "Just Do It" campaign ads, it drew a quick reaction.

Some spoke out against the decision, others supported it.

Portland State University School of Business Instructor Doug Lowell says, Nike knew what it was doing.

"I think Nike understands that today people want businesses to be leaders. They're looking for businesses to take the lead of things, including social justice because of their clout and their strength," Lowell said.

When Kaepernick started kneeling during the National Anthem it was a form of protest against racial injustice in America.

"Kaepernick chose a very charged moment to make his statement, which is why it had impact," Lowell said.

That moment started a movement which was soon joined by other NFL players and of all the NFL players and Nike athletes, no one is maybe more polarizing than Colin Kaepernick

"No one in the Nike athletic pool stands for racial injustice, the way Colin Kaepernick does," Lowell said.

Nike's stock also took a hit on Tuesday, the first day after news of the campaign came out.

"A principle isn't a principle until it costs you money and Nike is willing to have principle and they're willing to take the hit," he said.

We verify whether Nike's losses were a result of the new Kaepernick ad.

President Trump also weighed in on the new Nike ad in an interview with The Daily Caller.

