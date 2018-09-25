Eric Brunswig doesn’t know how long his family has sold Nike shoes, but he knows it won’t be much longer.

Nike contacted Brunswig this month to inform him the company would be canceling their account with Brunswig’s Shoe Store in Chehalis, Washington.

Brunswig said according to the letter he got earlier this month, Nike will no longer fill his orders and any outstanding orders will be canceled.

Oregon-based Nike wants Brunswig to remove all signage and advertising from his store by November.

“I figured it was coming eventually,” said Brunswig, who said he has heard of other small shoe stores losing contracts with Nike.

He said the company has been limiting what items Brunswig’s been able to sell for the last few years.

“Nike hasn’t been the easiest to deal with,” said Brunswig, “Maybe they were trying to make me get rid of them before they got rid of me.”

KING 5 News asked Nike to explain the decision. The company has not responded to that request.

Brunswig's great-grandfather, William Brunswig, started the company in the 1880s. Eric Brunswig figures his family started selling Nikes in Chehalis in the mid-1970s.

“Nobody at Nike now was probably around when they talked to my dad and grandad about opening an account here,” said Brunswig.

Two posts circulating on Facebook garnered attention about the contract cancelation and support for the family-owned Brunswig's shoe store:

© 2018 KING