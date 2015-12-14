Morning clouds give way to plenty of Sunday afternoon sunshine. Highs reach the lower 80s in the Portland-Vancouver metro area today.

We crank up the heat a little for the upcoming workweek. it looks like we're back into the 90s Monday through Wednesday, peaking out around 96 Tuesday afternoon. Models very on how hot the rest of the week and into next weekend, but we're likely very warm and dry through the next 7 to 10 days

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

