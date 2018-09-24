PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a report from Time, seven everyday items may end up costing you a bit more due to the trade war with China.

New tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will go in effect this Monday. It'll start with 10 percent now, and could climb to as high as 25 percent.

The seven goods, according to Time, are:

Home decor and appliances (overall prices for furniture are likely to increase 2-4 percent)

Electronics (price increases up to 6 percent expected)

Clothing (hats, furs, and certain clothing fabrics face increases)

Travel goods (costs for backpacks or luggage cases could increase by 5-10 percent)

Food and beverages (fruits, nuts, grains, vegetables and soy sauce)

Auto parts

Paper, personal care products (make-up, shampoo, pet products)

© 2018 KGW