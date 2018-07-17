New Seasons Market is recalling ready-to-eat sesame noodle chicken salad due to undeclared peanuts. The product has a 'best by' date of July 18 and was shipped to store locations in Oregon and Washington.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Monday. The salad products may contain peanuts, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.

FSIS says there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products, but customers are urged to throw away the salads or return to place of purchase.

Learn more about the federal recall here. Consumers with questions may contact: talktous@newseasonsmarket.com

