Oregon workers will see a minimum wage hike and a new transportation tax effective July 1, courtesy of new state statutes.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, about 13,000 jobs in Marion and Polk counties paid the current $10.25 minimum wage or less in the third quarter of 2017. Those workers will see a 50 cent bump as the rate increases to $10.75 per hour in this region.

Workers in the Portland area will see the minimum wage grow to $12 per hour (a 75-cent increase), while more rural parts of the state will also get a 50 cent increase to $10.50.

The Oregon Legislature passed this law in 2016, building in a set increase in minimum wage until 2022, at which point the wage becomes tied to inflation. Salem's 2022 minimum wage will be $13.50 per hour.

About 7.4 percent of jobs in Oregon — a little more than 160,000 — paid the minimum wage or less in the third quarter of 2017, according to the employment department.

.001 percent transportation tax

The massive transportation package that passed in 2017 included a raft of revenue-raising proposals, one of which being a small percentage tax on employee's wages.

The .001 percent transit tax withholds $1 of salary for every $1,000 of wages. For a worker earning $50,000 per year, $50 will now go toward financing public transportation projects and improvements statewide.

Workers in Oregon won't have to do anything as the tax comes online. Application will be similar to the personal income tax — employees pay the tax, but employers are responsible for withholding it from wages.

A seismic retrofit of the Center Street Bridge in Salem is among the projects funded by the transportation package.

Changes for public schools

A handful of laws affected public education passed during the past couple legislative sessions are also effective starting Sunday, in advance of the 2018-2019 school year.

Among them are two laws that change communication requirements in difficult situations in public schools.

If a student alleges sexual misconduct, House Bill 4150 requires school districts to notify students and their parents when the investigation is concluded, what violations occurred and what the district is doing to ensure the misconduct doesn't happen again.

Lawmakers involved in the unanimous passage of the bill said it's a good first step, but they will revisit the issue in 2019.

For students with Individualized Education Plans or 504 Plans who have placed themselves or others at risk of physical harm, House Bill 3318 requires school districts to conduct a behavioral review and an intervention plan within 45 days of parental consent.

The hope, said bill sponsor Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, is to better identify why kids are acting a certain way so a plan can be put into place that will mitigate future issues without simply removing the student.

"We really need to do a better job of understanding," Gelser said. "Taking kids out of class just kicks the can down the road."

