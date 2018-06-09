PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly a month after KGW first reported on chronic homeless camping and alleged drug used outside the Metro-owned Multnomah Park Cemetery, the sidewalks Wednesday were completely clear.

Related: Sleeping by the dead: The battle over homeless camps near a cemetery in Lents

Neighbors said city crews had responded to the camp multiple times. One of those neighbors, Eli Dapolonia, said he thought campers were getting the help they need.

He quickly realized they were just getting told to move. Some only went a block away.

“It's not a solution for the neighborhood,” Dapolonia said, who’s getting his PhD in clinical psychology at Pacific University. “It's not a solution for the folks who are living on the street.”

Photos: Homeless cleared from cemetery need help

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office declined to comment Wednesday on neighbors’ recent round of concerns.

Staff have previously said city crews always point campers toward social services and hand out information on how to access them.

Ronald Wareham, who was camping next to the cemetery, said that’s true. But the reason he’s now camping down the street, he said, is because those services are overwhelmed and people are often waiting for weeks if not months for housing or other help.

Recently, he said, his doctor issued a dire warning about staying outside through another Oregon winter.

“I'd probably die. I'd probably have a heart attack,” he said of the doctor’s prediction. “So that's why I'm trying to make a push, do the best I can to go to warmer climates and get out of Oregon.”

Wareham and other campers said a neighbor told them to move again tonight, or she’d call the police.

As the sun set, they packed up their things.

© 2018 KGW