Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered to protest the Trump administration's killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

More than 70 planned protests on Saturday were being spearheaded by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups.

From Tampa to Philadelphia, from San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

The groups said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the top military leader of that country.

Air Force veteran Mike Fitzgerald, center, from Kirkwood, Mo., stands near a protest outside the Federal Courthouse in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A top Iranian general and Iraqi militiamen were killed in a U.S. airstrike that sharply escalated tensions across the region. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A group of 50 demonstrators gather at the University of Georgia Arch on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Athens, Ga. A top Iranian general and Iraqi militiamen were killed in a U.S. airstrike that sharply escalated tensions across the region. [Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Activists gather in Times Square to protest recent U.S. military actions in Iraq on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York. A top Iranian general and Iraqi militiamen were killed in a U.S. airstrike that sharply escalated tensions across the region. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

