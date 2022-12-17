Korean War soldier from Tacoma laid to rest over 70 years after he died

Army Sgt. Allen Tuttle was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit attempted to withdraw from North Korea.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man from Tacoma who was killed during the Korean War has finally been laid to rest in Bellevue.

Army Sgt. Allen Tuttle was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit attempted to withdraw from North Korea, following the Battle of Ch'ongch'on.

Fellow U.S. soldiers who were held captive during the war reported that Tuttle died at a prisoner camp in 1951. He was 23 years old.

Remains sent back to the U.S. in 1954 were identified as Sgt. Tuttle less than two months ago.

His remains were interred at Sunset Hills Memorial Park on Friday.

Tuttle was a member of C Battery, 38th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, 8th U.S. Army.

One set of returned remains, designated Unknown X-14836, was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In December of 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) disinterred Unknown X-14836, as part of the Korean War Disinterment Plan, and sent the remains to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Tuttle was accounted for by the DPAA Oct. 26, 2022, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.