HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Cy-Fair ISD Police Chief confirms a former student with a gun showed up a Langham Creek High School Friday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan James McGee was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

A parent tipped the school McGee was headed there with a weapon. It's not clear if the tip came from the suspect's parent.

The school was on lockdown and police swarmed the campus after false rumors of an active shooter and shots fired.

Mendez said McGee had a Glock handgun but didn't say if it was loaded.

The school went into early release at 12:45 p.m.

Several parents had already rushed to the school to pick up their children.

Earlier in the morning Friday, some Twitter users told KHOU 11 there were at least a dozen sheriff and police cars on the campus.

Students inside the school reported that police were looking in classrooms.

The campus is located on FM 529 in northwest Harris County.

